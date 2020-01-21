Thiem reveals how beating Djokovic, Federer at ATP Finals can help him succeed at Australian Open 2020

Austrian tennis star Dominic Thiem believes that beating both world number two Novak Djokovic and Swiss star Roger Federer last year can help him to secure his maiden Grand Slam title in Melbourne. The 26-year-old cruised to a first-round win at the Australian Open 2020 against France’s Adrian Mannarino in straight sets on Tuesday.

The current world number five defeated both Djokovic and Federer at the ATP Finals in November 2019 but eventually lost to Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final showdown.

Thiem, while talking to the media after the match on Tuesday as cited by Daily Express, has revealed that winning against two greats of the game has given him a lot of confidence ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year.

“Yeah, I mean, they [victories against Djokovic, Federer] gave me a lot of confidence, especially back then,” he said. “But they are also a while ago. I mean, almost two months now. So I have the feeling that almost everybody starts from zero again, especially here in Australia as it’s the first Slam. But of course I have still some nice thoughts, some nice thoughts about how well I was playing on a quick hard court back then. It helps me to come into the tournament with more confidence.”

Thiem is a two-time French Open runner-up where on both occasions, he faced defeat in the final against current world number one Rafael Nadal.