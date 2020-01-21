Former World No.1 and seven-time Grand Slam winner Mats Wilander reckons that defending champion Novak Djokovic is tired at the Australian Open. The Serbian suffered a small wobble against Jan-Lennard Struff in his first-round game on Monday, prompting Wilander to make the above comment.

“My impression was that he is the clear favourite to win the title,” Wilander told Eurosport, as quoted by Express.

“Looking at him today, he looked maybe a little bit tired at times.”

“Or, so sure that he was going to win the match, or, not focused at times. It’s so good when he decides to play his best,” he added further, before concluding:

“He’s so much better than everybody else on this specific court because of the surface.”

Earlier, Djokovic himself had admitted that he had changed his preparations for the Australian Open 2020, because of how gruelling his ATP Cup campaign was.

“I did not have such an intensive couple of weeks the year before the Australian Open for many years,” he said, before adding:

“I did have participation in Doha tournament, Hopman Cup before, everything.”

“It was a lot of physical and emotional energy being spent in the ATP Cup, which of course was perfect for me individually, won all my matches in singles and doubles.”

“We as a team won the title, which was definitely one of the highlights of my career. It was a phenomenal couple of weeks and great lead-up to the Australian Open.”

“But it did take a lot out of me. I did adjust my training sessions towards that, so I had a little bit more of recuperation rather than just stepping on the accelerator a little bit more,” the 32-year-old concluded.