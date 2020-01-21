Rafael Nadal says he ‘doesn’t care’ about Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles

Rafael Nadal has claimed that he doesn’t care about equalling or overtaking Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles. The Spaniard currently has 19 Grand Slams to his name and has the opportunity to draw level with his on-court rival at the Australian Open 2020.

Nadal started his Australian Open campaign with a 6-2, 6-3, 6-0 win over Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien in the first round. The 19-time Grand Slam champion will face the winner of the encounter between Argentine Federico Delbonis and Portuguese Joao Sousa in the second round of the tournament.

When asked about the possibility of equalling Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slams after today’s win, Nadal said, “I think about Sousa or Delbonis. That’s all. I think about my practice of tomorrow, try to follow up the level of tennis that I played in the third set. That should be my main goal today, no? I need to play at my highest level if I want to keep going on the tournament.

“If I am able to reach my highest level, that’s the thing that I have to worry about. If I am able to play at my highest level, normally I am able to produce some good chances. If not, impossible.

“So I don’t care about 20 or 15 or 16. I just care about try to keep going, keep enjoying my tennis career. It’s not like 20 is the number that I need to reach. If I reach 20, fantastic. If I reach 21, better. If I reach 19, super happy about all the things that I did in my tennis career, no?

“I am very satisfied about my tennis career because I give it all most of the time. That’s only thing that matters because I don’t think – honestly, something I don’t really think about it. I don’t think in the future being achieving 21 Grand Slams, for example, I’m going to be happier than if I am 19 in 10 years.

“I won the US Open few months ago, and I was super happy in that moment. But today I’m happier than if I didn’t win the US Open? Probably not. That’s the only thing that matters in this life, no? Of course, I want to do it the best way possible because that’s what I am doing since the beginning of my life almost.

“But only thing I can do is put all my efforts on try to keep going the best way possible. The rest of the things, the future will see.”