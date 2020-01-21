WATCH: Rafael Nadal reveals favourite moment of 2019, response leaves Australian Open crowd in splits

Rafael Nadal cruised into the second round of Australian Open 2020 after a 6-2, 6-3, 6-0 win over Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien to start the year in fine fashion. The Spaniard had a great 2019 as well, where he won two Grand Slams and finished the year as the top-ranked men’s tennis player.

The 33-year-old was quizzed by Jim Courier, after his victory over Dellien, about his favourite moment of 2019. In reply, Nadal revealed that it was his marriage which was the best thing for him last year.

“The wedding – my wife is here,” Nadal laughed. “I need to take care with my answers now,” he added.

“No honestly it has been a very special year. All the results have been unforgettable. I had some low moments with a lot of trouble with my body but after the first three months I started to feel my body better and to play some great tennis. It was a very special season for me and I hope to continue playing at the same level to be very competitive.”

Watch the video right here.

A world No. 1 ranking, two Slam titles and Davis Cup. None of those took the top spot in 2019 for @RafaelNadal? 🤔#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/duGkeYK0xu — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 21, 2020