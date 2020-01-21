Former World No.1 drops 200 places in WTA rankings after Australian Open exit

Russian star Maria Sharapova’s dismal run in Grand Slam tournaments continued on Tuesday as she got knocked out of the ongoing Australian Open, by Donna Vekic in the first round itself.

Vekic, who was named the 19th seed ahead of the competition, continued her glowing form from 2019 as she took out the five-time Grand Slam winner 6-3 6-4 in less than one and a half hours at Melbourne.

Naomi Osaka responds to Twitter heckler after first round Australian Open win

It was also the 23-year-old’s first victory over Sharapova after losing their only previous match in the second round of the French Open in 2018.

Meanwhile, it has also been understood that Sharapova, who was ranked World No.145 earlier this month, would suffer a huge drop in rankings following her first-round exit at the Australian Open.

The 32-year-old, who was once ranked World No.1, is now expected to drop down to World No. 366 – a massive drop of 221 ranking places.

Her loss against the Croatian rising star Vekic was her third straight first-round exit from a Grand Slam competition, following similar exits at the Wimbledon and the US Open last year.

Net buster! Osaka breaks the net with a powerful first serve at the Australian Open

Meanwhile, Vekic had a brilliant 2019 on the WTA tour, rising into the top 20 in World rankings and also securing a quarter-final berth at the US Open.

She will now be keen to continue her form in the coming weeks as well.

With inputs from World Wide Of Sports.