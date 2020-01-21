Rafael Nadal heaps praise on Hugo Dellien for inspired effort in Australian Open 2020 first-round encounter

World number one Rafael Nadal cruised into the second round of Australian Open 2020 with a straight-sets win over Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien. However, it wasn’t as easy as the 6-2, 6-3, 6-0 scorecard suggests. Dellien out up an inspired effort despite going down in three sets.

After the win, Nadal heaped praise on the 26-year-old, saying he is a fighter and wished him luck for the season. The Spaniard was happy with his first-round victory and added that the Rod Laver Arena brings him ‘a lot of positive energy’.

“I’m happy it’s a very positive start here. I’m happy and excited to be back in Melbourne,” Nadal said after his victory over the Bolivian. “This court brings me to great memories and a lot of positive energy.

“[Dellien] is a fighter. He has a great story behind him. I’m happy for him that he’s playing at a high level and I wish him all the best for the rest of the season. He’s a great guy.”

The 19-time Grand Slam champions will face the winner in the encounter between Argentine Federico Delbonis and Portuguese Joao Sousa in the second round of Australian Open 2020. Both the players are yet to beat Nadal in an ATP encounter.

