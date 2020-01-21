Venus Williams reveals what Coco Gauff told her after Australian Open 2020 first-round loss to teenager

Tennis great Venus Williams has revealed what 15-year-old Coco Gauff told her after winning their first-round Australian Open 2020 encounter. The teenager won the match in straight sets 7-6, 6-3 to start the first Grand Slam of the year in fine fashion.

Highlights – Venus Williams vs Coco Gauff

Speaking after the match, Williams revealed what the duo talked about after their match. She stated that the discussion was normal and both the players just wished each other luck for the future.

“I think it was a good match, well played,” the veteran tennis star said as per Express.

“I think just, Good match, well played, yeah,” she added when quizzed about what the duo talked about after the match was over. Williams was even asked about what she thinks Gauff could achieve from the sport, with an ocean of opportunities in front of her.

“Yeah, I mean, she clearly wants it, works very hard, is extremely mature for her age. I think the sky’s the limit for her,” she said.

The 15-year-old herself was upbeat about the win and revealed that she believes she can beat anyone. She added that great players don’t ‘really fear anyone’.

“I mean, if I go into a tournament thinking I’ll lose, then I’m going to lose,” Gauff said.

“To answer that, I respect everyone’s game and I respect my opponent, but at the end of the day if I’m going to go against them, I can’t say, Oh, I’m going to lose this match. That’s not the right mentality to have.

“Yeah, I believe I can beat anyone. If it happens, I don’t know. But I think that’s almost every player’s mentality, I feel like. The ones who are the great ones, they don’t really fear anyone. You respect your opponent, but you can’t go into the match fearing someone, because then you’re going to lose, and I don’t want to lose.”

