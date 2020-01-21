Toni Nadal hits back at claims that Rafa & Roger Federer do not care about air quality at Australian Open 2020

Rafael Nadal’s former coach and uncle Toni Nadal has slammed Brayden Schnur for criticising the Nadal-Roger Federer duo for not speaking up against the air conditions in Melbourne because of the widespread bushfire in Australia. Schnur was of the opinion that the two greats of the sport should have done more to help out the players who were playing Australian Open 2020 qualifying in hazardous conditions.

Nadal unconcerned about air quality ahead of Australian Open

“It’s got to come from the top guys – Roger and Rafa are a little bit selfish in thinking about themselves and their careers. Because they’re near the end and all they’re thinking about is their legacy and they’re not thinking about the sport itself and trying to do what’s good for the sport – so those guys need to step up.

“You feel super dryness in your throat. That’s 100 per cent not normal and players who have asthma are at a huge disadvantage right now,” Schnur had said.

Nadal’s uncle, however, hit back at the world number 103, by claiming that the Nadal-Federer duo did try its best. He added that he was surprised that a player accused ‘best tennis players of this Grand Slam’ of not worrying about the conditions.

“I have been amazed by the statements of tennis player Brayden Schnur, number 103 of the world rankings, in which he called Federer and Rafael for not protest the air conditions in Australia because of the fires,” uncle Toni wrote in his column for El Pais.

“It is not worth stopping to argue that little can be done against natural catastrophes, nor to acknowledge the sure concern of Craig Tiley, tournament director, for trying to provide the best conditions for all participants; a fact that we do not doubt all who have been in that tournament.

“What is most surprising, however, of all this tendency to continuous anger is that it is always towards what others do and, very rarely, towards what we do ourselves.

“I am surprised that the Canadian player, who later apologised, will be suspicious of the best tennis players of this Grand Slam (who, in addition, are breathing their own air) and, on the other hand, do not worry about the very different conditions of the players a little below their level, those who are playing Future or Challenger category tournaments.

“Players who play these somewhat lower category tournaments do not enjoy the remuneration, facilities, services, attention and other privileges that are absolutely enjoyed by all Australian Open participants, Schnur himself included.”

“I think we are all sad to see the consequences of Australia’s devastating fires,” Toni Nadal added. “We should avoid considering that anyone can benefit from such a situation.

“We all hope that the rain will come that they forecast for the next few days that the air quality could improve and that a tournament can be carried out with certain normality that, as always, will be up to the other Grand Slams.

“So, solidarity with all Australians and understanding with the excellent organization of this tournament that, I have no doubt, will bring us great meetings and not a few emotions.”

Highlights – Steve Johnson vs Roger Federer