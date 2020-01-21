During his Australian Open first-round clash against Reilly Opelka, World No.12 Fabio Fognini lashed at umpire Carlos Bernardes, calling out the likes of Rafael Nadal for getting preferential treatment as opposed to lesser-ranked players like himself.

The Italian star was unhappy after he was given a code violation for throwing his racket. He expressed his dissatisfaction at Carlos Bernardes and further claimed that he never wanted the Brazilian umpire to officiate any of his matches.

“I can’t play with a referee who doesn’t give me tranquillity,” Fognini said in Italian.

“When [Rafael] Nadal asks for it, you [ATP] do it, when Fognini asks for it, you don’t. When His Majesty asks for it, you do it.

“You’re a shame. You’re not fit for this. You can’t give me point penalty for throwing my racket when [Opelka] is using abusive words all the time.”

Bernardes then asked Fognini to speak in English as he probably could not understand Italian, but the 32-year-old continued to speak in his mother tongue: “I pity you.”

Express reports that Fognini was referencing Nadal’s request from 2015, when he had asked for Bernardes to not be named as the umpire for any of his matches.

Meanwhile, Opelka also lost his temper and slammed the umpire because he felt that his opponent was purposely slowing down the speed of play.

“How many times are you going to let him get away with it?” he asked, before adding:

“You’re pathetic. He’s done it four times.”

Opelka was leading Fognini 6-3, 7-6, 1-0 on Monday when rain forced the play to be halted. The break proved to be disastrous to Opelka as the latter returned on Tuesday to win the third, fourth and fifth sets 6-4, 6-3 and 7-6 (10-5)respectively.

He then apologised after being slapped with a minor fine for his outburst.

“If somebody feels offended, I say sorry. No problem,” Fognini said.