On Monday, defending champion Naomi Osaka defeated Marie Bouzkova in the first round of the Australian Open 2020, and afterwards spoke about her rivalry with Serena Williams, who she defeated in the final of the 2018 US Open.

Naomi revealed that she considers Serena as her idol. “I am surprised that she speaks to me. I don’t know if I will ever have the courage to speak her on my own initiative,” she said, before adding:

“I grew up with her and it all seems so absurd!”

She also went on to praise other stars such as Caroline Wozniacki, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who are also participating in the Australian Open:

“When I realized I was close to people like Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer or Caroline Wozniacki, I was excited,” she said, before concluding:

“Although I’m in my second year as a top player, they have been there since I was a child. I still do not realize all this.”

22-year-old Osaka, who is currently ranked World No.3 in the WTA rankings, beat Bouzkova 6-2, 6-4 in the first round of the Australian Open.

She will now face Zheng Saisai in the second round on Wednesday. Zheng defeated Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 6-2 in her first-round clash on Monday.