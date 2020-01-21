Australian Open 2020 prize money details revealed

The Australian Open 2020, which marks the beginning of the new season in tennis, is finally here – but how much do you know about the prize money involved in the first Grand Slam of the new year?

As per Express, all the World’s biggest stars in tennis will be competing for a record £54.6million ($71million) in prize money, at this year’s Australian Open. The prize money has seen an increase of 13.6 per cent from the same tournament that was held in 2019.

The winners of both the men’s and women’s singles events will each receive a payout of £3.17million ($4.12million). Both winners will also receive 2000 ranking points as an additional bonus.

Runners-up for both events will receive $2.065million each in prize money. The men’s singles runner-up will gain 1200 ranking points as a bonus, whereas the bonus is 1300 ranking points for the women’s singles runner-up.

The full breakdown of the Australian Open 2020 prize money is as follows: