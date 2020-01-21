Australian Open 2020: Johanna Konta bows out early again in Melbourne

Johanna Konta was well beaten by Ons Jabeur in the Australian Open first round.

Johanna Konta’s recent Australian Open struggles continued with a surprise first-round exit in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The world number 13 was well beaten 6-4 6-2 by Ons Jabeur, marking the third straight year in which she has fallen in the second round or sooner at the opening grand slam of the season.

Konta was left to lament 19 unforced errors, while Jabeur mixed 19 winners with 12 unforced errors in a 63-minute loss.

A semi-finalist in Melbourne in 2016 and quarter-finalist the following year, Konta has followed that up with two second-round exits and Tuesday’s loss.

