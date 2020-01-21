Novak Djokovic, who is the reigning champion of the Australian Open, started his new season in style by winning against Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (7-5), 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 in the first round of the Australian Open 2020.

While his win as such was not very surprising, the Serbian hit more aces than his German opponent and not many would have seen that coming.

While speaking to the media after the game, Djokovic revealed that a slight improvement in his serve may have played a role in his victory. He also added that one of his coaches, Goran Ivanisevic – who is also one of only four players to hit 10,000 aces – is responsible for his improved serve.

“Goran’s influencing me a little bit,” Djokovic said, before adding:

“Of course we talked about [my] serve a lot and some other parts of my game where I can improve and maybe get some more free points if possible.”

“I think throughout my career, my serve was maybe a little bit underestimated because of the quality of the return and baseline play. But the serve has actually given me quite a lot of free points in important matches and big tournaments throughout my career,” he explained.

“In the past year, year and a half, I feel great serving.”

“Obviously I pray to have serving days like I had today all the time. It’s not possible. But I know I can back up my serve with good game from the back of the court,” the 32-year-old concluded.

Quotes via ATPTour.com.