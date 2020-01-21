Top seed and local star Ashleigh Barty has been praised by fans following her brilliant gesture to a ball her during her first-round match in the ongoing Australian Open 2020.

Barty, who is also the reigning World No.1 in women’s singles, stopped play for a moment on Monday night at the Australian Open when a ball girl suffered an embarrassing tumble in Rod Laver Arena.

Watch the incident here, via the video shared right below:

As you can see, the young ball girl stumbled and fell while attempting to retrieve a ball near Barty. The incident may have been embarrassing for the youngster, as it happened in front of a packed crowd inside the Rod Laver Arena.

Meanwhile, Barty, who was about to serve, stopped immediately and asked the girl if she was alright. The young girl was clearly a bit red-faced with embarrassment, but the 23-year-old’s kind act would have surely made up for it.

Net buster! Osaka breaks the net with a powerful first serve at the Australian Open

Fans have also lauded her since, on social media – with one fan comparing and contrasting her with Elliot Benchetrit, who was widely slammed for his crude gesture to another ball girl earlier this week:

Spot the difference. Alex Benchetrit demands a ball girl peel his banana. Versus Ash Barty asks a ball girl if she’s alright after taking a tumble. #AusOpen — Ian BrownⓂ️ (@ICB_64) January 20, 2020

Barty defeated Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 to ensure her berth in the second round of the Australian Open. Although she lost her first set, she was able to wrap things up in just one and a half hours as she claimed the second and third sets very easily.

With inputs from Yahoo Sport Australia.