Australian Open 2020 Day 2: Match schedule, live stream, time & order of play

The day 1 of Australian Open 2020 saw all the big names move to the second round of the Grand Slam and there were no major hiccups. However, rain did play spoilsport and quite a few matches on the outdoor courts had to be suspended.

All of those matches will be played on the second day of the Grand Slam. Here is the Australian open 2020 Day 2 schedule.

Australian Open 2020 Day 2 Order of Play

Rod Laver Arena – 11 AM Local Time start (8 AM SGT)

K.Mladenovic v K. Pliskova (2)

D. Vekic (19) v M. Sharapova

R. Nadal (1) v H. Dellien

Night session – 7 PM Local Time start (4 PM SGT)

D. Medvedev (4) v F. Tiafoe

E. Cocciaretto v A. Kerber (17)

Melbourne Arena – 11 AM Local Time start (8 AM SGT)

M. Keys (10) v D Kasatkina

D. Dzumhur v S. Wawrinka (15)

Evening session – 4 PM Local Time start (1 PM SGT)

A. Popryin v J Tsonga (28)

Night session – 7 PM Local Time start (4 PM SGT)

N. Kyrgios (23) v L. Sonego

Margaret Court Arena – 11 AM Local Time start (8 AM SGT)

B. Bencic (6) v A. Schmiedlova

A. Mannarino v D. Thiem (5)

A. Tomljanovic v A. Sevastova (31)

Night session – 7 PM Local Time start (4 PM SGT)

J. Brady v S. Halep (4)

M. Cecchinato v A. Zverev (7)

1573 Arena – 10.30 AM Local Time start (7.30 AM SGT)

J. Konta (12) v O. Jabeur

R. Opelka v F. Fognini (12)

E. Gulbis v F. Auger-Aliassime (20)

E. Svitolina (5) v. K. Boulter

Evening session – 4 PM Local Time start (1 PM SGT)

G. Monfils (10) v Y. Lu

C. Suárez Navarro v A. Sabalenka (11)

All the outdoor courts will have an early start of play to accommodate all the encounters which remained without result on day 1 of the Grand Slam. You can find the complete schedule of the rest of the matches here!

FOX Sports Asia will LIVE telecast the Australian Open 2020 and here’s the list of matches will be up on Day 2.