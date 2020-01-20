Roger Federer reveals key to keep improving as tennis player after Australian Open 2020 win over Steve Johnson

Roger Federer has revealed the key to keep improving as a tennis player after his Australian Open 2020 first-round victory over United States of America’s Steve Johnson. Federer won the match in straight sets 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to book his place in the second round of the year’s first Grand Slam.

After the match, the Swiss tennis great opened up on how continuous learning is important as a player. He added that at the end of the day, ‘it’s about old school work ethic.

“Understanding the message correctly, I think is a key element to improve, and also maybe sometimes questioning the person who’s telling you the things, so you really understand what they mean,” said Federer as per ATPTour.com.

“I’m not an artist or a musician, by any stretch… In a message you can always pick the things you like and then apply them. Even if it’s wrong, you think, ‘Wow, that’s how I understood it.’

“At the end of the day, [it’s about] old-school work ethic. There is nothing wrong with that. I do believe if you’re in a slump, not feeling well, whatever it may be, knowing how to train hard, when to train hard, with who to train hard, there is nothing wrong when it goes to those things.

“[Also] learning from your mistakes is key, as we remember our losses more than our wins. It’s just important that when you do lose, you really make the most of it, because it’s actually an opportunity.”