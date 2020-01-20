US tennis star to donate 25% of his Australian Open 2020 towards bushfire relief works

United States of America’s tennis star John Isner has announced that he will donate 25% of his prize money from the Australian Open 2020 to those affected by the bushfires which have ravaged the country over the past couple of months. Isner joins a long lost of tennis stars who have pledged their support towards relief funds to help those affected by the tragedy.

Moreover, he will donate $100 for every ace he hits in the tournament. Isner is set to earn at least AUD $90,000 from AO 2020, 25% of which ($22,500 he will donate to the relief works.

“I think it’s important that the players support this incredible country that has given us so much over the years,” Isner told ATPTour.com.

“The ATP Tour and WTA Tour as I said in my tweet have come together in a big way to help raise money for this good cause. It’s a terrible tragedy. For me to just do a small part I think is important and I’m very happy to do it.

“We get paid well to play tennis in a beautiful place. So in my opinion this is the very least I can do.”

It’s been amazing to see the ATP and WTA come together in support of Australia and the crushing wildfires they’re trying to control. I will donate $100 for every ace I hit and 25% of my prize money to support this amazing recovery effort. — John Isner (@JohnIsner) January 18, 2020

If you guys want to chip in, https://t.co/DJwPiG8ClG is just one place to donate to and it’s very easy. Hope everyone enjoys the @AustralianOpen! — John Isner (@JohnIsner) January 18, 2020

The 34-year-old, who is seeded 19th in the tournament, starts his Australian Open 2020 campaign against Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro on Tuesday.

