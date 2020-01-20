‘I’m just starting’ – Novak Djokovic opens up after first round Australian Open 2020 victory takes him to 900 tour wins

Defending Australian Open champions Novak Djokovic started his 2020 campaign with a four-set victory over Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff – 7-6(5) 6-2 2-6 6-1. The Serbian completed 900 tour victories today’s win.

Speaking to John McEnroe after the match, the 32-year-old jokingly stated that ‘he is just starting’ when quizzed about his 900th win. Though Djokovic seemed to be slowly inching towards his very best by the end of the fourth set of the match, today was the first instance since 200 that he lost a set in his opening match of Australian Open.

“First of all, it’s great to be back in this arena that has a very special place in my heart. This has been by far my most successful court in my career. I love coming back to Australia; the land of tennis. I want to thank everybody for staying almost until midnight and supporting both players.

“I thought I started off well. I was great up in the first set, he came back, it was a close tiebreaker. Second set I played really well, high percentage of first serves in. Then he turned it around, he was not missing much and putting a lot of first serves in the third set. Credit to him for fighting. He’s a very powerful player, brings a lot of strength in his shots on the court, so congratulations for a great match from him.

“[On his 900th win] I’m just starting. I’m obviously very proud of all the achievements but at the same time, I try to remind myself how grateful I have to be. I’m still playing at a very high level at the sport that I love. I was a four year old, grabbed a tennis racquet for the first time. Saw it on the TV.

“Serbia doesn’t really have a tennis tradition, at least at the time. Everything seemed quite impossible at the time but here we are, 25 years later and I can’t take things for granted. I’m just trying to enjoy every moment,” he said.

