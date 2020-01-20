Australian Open 2020: Play cancelled on all outside courts as rain disrupts day 1 of Grand Slam

The 2020 Australian Open kicked off earlier today but play on all of the outside courts had to be halted due to rain, which didn’t subside and eventually, the organisers had to cancel all of those matches.

Experience The Fun at Australian Open’s Ballpark

The play was suspended initially but as conditions didn’t improve, the Australian Open organisers took the decision to shift all of the matches on open courts to Tuesday. The encounters on Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and Melbourne Arena, however, went ahead as planned.

The second day’s play will start 30 minutes earlier at 10.30 AM local time (7.30 AM SGT) on the outside courts to fit in the matches which were left incomplete or didn’t start at all on Monday.

Play is currently suspended on all outside courts. There will be no play before 16:00 AEDT.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/pxxcPLCSJ1 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2020

Play is still suspended on all outside courts. Recommencement of play will not be before 18:30 AEDT.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/upTjtivCNk — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2020

‘Expectations are quite low’ – Federer on Australian Open’s chances

You can catch the LIVE telecast of Australian Open 2020 on FOX Sports Asia.