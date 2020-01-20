Australian Open 2020: Players happy with Melbourne air quality on day 1 of Grand Slam

In the weeks leading up to the first Grand Slam of the year, Australian Open 2020, the biggest talking point was Melbourne’s deteriorating air quality because of the widespread bushfires in Australia. However, as the main draw kicked off on Monday, 20th January, players looked happy with the conditions in the city.

Highlights – Anastasia Potapova vs Serena Williams

Serena Williams, who started her AO 2020 campaign with a straight-sets win over Russia’s Anastasia Potapova, said that the air conditions seemed normal to her and it was ‘pretty good’.

“Today, it seemed normal,” Serena Williams said after her victory as reported by The Associated Press. “Yeah, it seemed pretty good.”

Williams’s compatriot Sam Querrey started his campaign with a straightforward win as well, over Croatia’s Borna Coric. And after the match, both the players opened up on the air conditions and whether they were happy with it or not.

“It was a 1 when I walked out there, which feels like glacier, Alaska weather,” said Querrey. “Air seems totally fine right now,” he added.

“To be honest, I didn’t feel any difference. I can understand some players do feel it, and I respect that. For me,” Coric stated, “I was more bothered by my forehand and my serve than with the air quality.”

Naomi Osaka responds to Twitter heckler after first round Australian Open win