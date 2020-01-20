Australian Open 2020: Serena Williams opens up on past lung problems amid smoke, bushfire concerns

World number nine Serena Williams has raised concerns regarding air pollution during the Australian Open 2020. The 38-year-old has won her opening match of the first Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne on Monday in straight sets against Russia’s Anastasia Potapova.

During the qualifying rounds of the Australian Open 2020, players complained about difficulties they faced in breathing which raised concerns whether the mega event will go ahead as per plan.

Despite better air conditions on the opening day of the competition, Williams expressed concerns about the air pollution causing because of bushfire smoke in the country.

“I definitely was concerned, and I still am,” Williams was quoted by AFP as cited by Yahoo Sports. “That (haze) is still a concern for, I think, pretty much everyone.”

The former world number has a history of lung problems and suffered from a lung blood clot for the second time in her life in 2017 while giving birth to daughter Olympia.

When asked whether she was worried about being more sensitive to the air pollution citing her history of lung problems, the 23-time Grand Slam winner responded by saying: “It definitely crossed my mind. I’m, like, ‘Oh no, I’m already playing a little down than most people.’”

Williams has an exceptional record at the Australian where she has won seven times in her career—in 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2015 and 2017.