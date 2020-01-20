Canadian star Denis Shapovalov was shockingly knocked out of the Australian Open 2020, by Hungary international Marton Fucsovics in their first-round match held at Melbourne earlier on Monday.

Fucsovics beat Shapovalov 6-3, 7-6 (9/7), 6-1, 7-6 (7/3) in a match which has already become one of the biggest talking points of Day 1 of the first Grand Slam of the new decade.

Considered one of the brightest future prospects in world tennis, the 20-year-old was expected to challenge the ‘Big Three’ of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic – but he got crushed 6-1 in the third set following which he reacted very badly.

The reigning World No.13 threw his racquet down and as a result, the chair umpire warned him. It did not go down well with him and he slammed the official for warning him.

“I’m not breaking any rules,” he shouted at him. “It’s my racquet I can do whatever I want with it.”

“What are you talking about, I didn’t break it,” he added further.

“If I broke it, give me a code, 100 percent. I didn’t break my racquet. It was a terrible call, do your job.”

Meanwhile, world No.67 Fucsovics said that he played some of his best tennis, as he bundled Shapovalov out.

“I was hitting the ball really well, I like it here. I played some of my best tennis today. Everything was working,” he said.

