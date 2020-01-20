Former World No.1 and Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer advanced to the second round of the ongoing Australian Open 2020 Grand Slam on Monday, after defeating US-based Steve Johnson in the first round.

After the match, the 38-year-old apologised to his fans for missing out on the ATP Cup which was held in Australia itself, earlier this month.

Serena Williams – Australian Open 2020 Profile

All the other top players in the world competed at the inaugural ATP Cup but Federer withdrew as he instead chose to spend time with his family, ahead of the first Grand Slam of the season.

The newly-formed event proved to be a big success as Novak Djokovic lifted the first-ever ATP Cup, and Federer appeared gutted to have missed out.

He apologised while inside the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, after he eased to a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win against Steve Johnson.

Elina Svitolina – Australian Open 2020 Profile

“I am very happy [at the win]. It is nice to be back here in Australia,” he said, before adding:

“Sorry I missed the ATP Cup, it looked fun on TV.”

“I thought I would be really rusty but I felt really good. I trained really hard and needed some vacation too and toured South America which was so much fun,” he explained further.

“I needed a rest and then I trained really hard like I always do. I am just glad I never had any set-backs which sets you up really nice for the season.”

“I am happy I played well in practice I felt good and it showed on the court as well,” the 38-year-old concluded.

Quotes via Express.