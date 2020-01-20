Australian Open 2020: ​Roger Federer in fine form in first-round win

Roger Federer showed no signs of rustiness in a win over Steve Johnson at the Australian Open.
Roger Federer produced a polished display in a first-round thrashing of Steve Johnson at the Australian Open on Monday.
The Swiss great opted against playing a lead-up tournament, but showed no signs of rustiness in a 6-3 6-2 6-2 victory over Johnson at Rod Laver Arena.
Federer, a 20-time grand slam champion, was in control throughout, with not even a first-set rain delay able to halt a strong performance.
A six-time winner in Melbourne, Federer had won his previous two meetings with Johnson in straight sets, and he made it three in a row.
PeRFect start from @rogerfederer
The six-time #AusOpen champ is through to the second round with a 6-3 6-2 6-2 victory over Steve Johnson.#AO2020 pic.twitter.com/OnTp2rS6DL
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2020
But, the brief pause did little to slow Federer, especially under the Rod Laver Arena roof.
He took the first set and grabbed a 4-0 lead in the second, another break to begin the third seeing him on his way to a convincing victory.
Federer will face either Filip Krajinovic or qualifier Quentin Halys in the second round.