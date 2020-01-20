Top scientist requests Australian Open to shift venue due to poor conditions

A senior scientist at the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) has asked the authorities to consider moving the Australian Open to a cooler season. Air pollution is a hot topic in the world of tennis after players complained of difficulties in breathing due to bushfire smoke in Melbourne during the qualifying round at the Australian Open 2020.

As per the Age, David Karoly, a climate scientist who heads the CSIRO, said that the temperatures are likely to increase in the future and therefore, it will be a step in the right direction to think about moving the first Grand Slam of the year at a time when the conditions are not as challenging for the players as well as for the fans.

“They will have to adapt to the increases in extreme temperature days,” said Karoly. “You have to think of the health of the players. Spectators are [also] often cooking in their seats.”

He added: “One option can be is to consider moving the tournament to another time of the year when conditions are typically cooler. Other options might include organisers seeking to manage heat stress days like rain-affected days and scheduling can take place in a manner to accommodate the off days or the number of indoor matches can be increased as well.”