Chinese fans slam Novak Djokovic for Air quality improvement comments

World number two Novak Djokovic has received criticism for his comments regarding the air quality in China. Air pollution is a hot topic in the world of tennis after players complained of difficulty in breathing due to bushfire smoke in Melbourne during the qualifying round at the Australian Open 2020.

The Serbian tennis star, while talking at a post-match press conference at the ATP Cup 2020, was quoted as saying that: “China is probably the worst in terms of air quality”.

Those comments did not go well in the Asian country where tennis fans criticised the 32-year-old on a local social media app Sina Weibo, according to Global Times.

One user questioned why the tennis star only mentioned China in this debate whereas another user was of an opinion that the player was not trying to ‘hurt Chinese supporters’ but also warned that such comments can deteriorate the relationship between the player and the fans.

Djokovic’s official Chinese fan club have also issued a statement over the matter on Tuesday last week where they refused to endorse the player’s comment.

However, on the same platform, few fans also came out in support of the 16-time Grand Slam winner and also expressed optimism to see Djokovic in Beijing in the near future.

The world number two will be defending his men’s singles title at the Australian Open 2020.