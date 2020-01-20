Australian Open 2020: Serena Williams celebrates grand slam milestone

Serena Williams opened her Australian Open campaign with a memorable victory in Melbourne.

Serena Williams claimed her 350th grand slam match victory after easing through the Australian Open first round on Monday.

Looking to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 slam titles, American superstar Williams outclassed teenager Anastasia Potapova 6-0 6-3.

Williams, who already holds the record for most match wins at majors, celebrated the milestone after just 58 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

The 38-year-old – a seven-time Australian Open champion – will face Tamara Zidansek in the second round.

The chase for is on! Williams overpowers Potapova 6-0 6-3 in an efficient 58 minutes.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/NnrsXqYPdl — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2020