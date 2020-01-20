Research proves Australian Open 2020 should be moved to avoid bushfire impact

A report from researchers has concluded that it will be better to move Australian Open 2020 to ensure the health of the athletes taking part in the competition. The first Grand Slam of the decade will begin from Monday in Melbourne amidst concerns of players and fans regarding the air quality in the country.

During the qualifying rounds for the Australian Open 2020, players complained about difficulties they faced in breathing due to bushfire smoke which raised concerns whether the mega event should go ahead as per plan.

As per Yahoo Sports cited by Tennis World USA, a research conducted by the Australian Conservation Foundation suggested that the mega event should be moved to avoid adverse effect on the player’s health.

The report noted that bushfire smoke can have an adverse effect on the player’s health which can impact their performances in the long-term.

For this year’s edition, the research suggested that moving a tournament by one week can be a better solution, however, that can impact the overall tickets sales of the first Grand Slam of the year due to ending of school holidays in Victoria.

The report further stated that in the future, moving the tournament to either November or March might well prove to be an ideal solution for the successful organization of the mega-event.