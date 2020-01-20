Australian Open |

Australian Open participant slammed for making ‘weird’ request to ball girl

On Sunday, the Australian Open witnessed some bizarre scenes as French tennis player Elliot Benchetrit got rebuked by the umpire for asking a ball girl to peel a banana for him during a match.

Benchetrit was taking part in the qualifying tournament ahead of the Australian Open, and during a short break, he tried to eat a banana for some energy.

However, with his hands heavily bandaged due to blisters, he asked the ball girl who delivered the banana to him, to peel it for him as well.

Watch the video of the incident right below:

Upon hearing the request, the chair umpire John Blom told Benchetrit to peel it himself, as the ball girl looked rather taken aback by the strange request.

Benchetrit did not appear happy with the umpire’s rebuke but tried to put an end to the situation by attempting to peel the banana with his teeth.

Tennis reporter Lucia Hoffman slammed the France international over the incident, and she was also joined by a number of other commentators and fans as well.

Despite the controversial incident, Benchetrit managed to win the match and qualify for the main draw of the Australian Open.

He is all set to World No.91 and Japan star Yuichi Sugita in the first round on Tuesday.

