Australian Open participant slammed for making ‘weird’ request to ball girl

On Sunday, the Australian Open witnessed some bizarre scenes as French tennis player Elliot Benchetrit got rebuked by the umpire for asking a ball girl to peel a banana for him during a match.

Benchetrit was taking part in the qualifying tournament ahead of the Australian Open, and during a short break, he tried to eat a banana for some energy.

However, with his hands heavily bandaged due to blisters, he asked the ball girl who delivered the banana to him, to peel it for him as well.

Watch the video of the incident right below:

So this is the moment where Elliot Benchetrit asks the ballkid to peel his banana. I’m glad the umpire (John Blom) stepped in and told him off. pic.twitter.com/TK1GET68pG — Alex Theodoridis (@AlexTheodorid1s) January 19, 2020

Upon hearing the request, the chair umpire John Blom told Benchetrit to peel it himself, as the ball girl looked rather taken aback by the strange request.

Benchetrit did not appear happy with the umpire’s rebuke but tried to put an end to the situation by attempting to peel the banana with his teeth.

Tennis reporter Lucia Hoffman slammed the France international over the incident, and she was also joined by a number of other commentators and fans as well.

You Can Not Be Serious Elliot Benchetrit … #AusOpen https://t.co/eeq3D2x44N — TENNISMEDIA (@luciahoff) January 19, 2020

Privileged creep. World No 229 Elliot Benchetrit asks ball-girl to PEEL HIS BANANA during Australian Open qualifier before umpire tells the Frenchman off https://t.co/szGUdbLjOl — Jajja (@SumairaJajja) January 19, 2020

What a nasty piece of work, this player is beyond rude. Well done to the umpire for spotting this prima donna and abusive behavior! #australianopen — maria garcia (@tulipsmg) January 19, 2020

Too right. She's not a servant. She's there to do a job. He looked shocked when he was told to do it himself. Whattttt, peel it myself?! — Mezza (@Mezza1976) January 19, 2020

Well that just takes the “banana”isn’t it time the PTA and WTA told all players to stop treating ball kids like their personal run arounds and get their own towels drinks AND Bananas???? — brendaswan (@swanb89163393) January 19, 2020

Despite the controversial incident, Benchetrit managed to win the match and qualify for the main draw of the Australian Open.

He is all set to World No.91 and Japan star Yuichi Sugita in the first round on Tuesday.