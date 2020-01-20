Former Novak Djokovic’s coach reveals who will be his biggest competitor at Australian Open 2020

Former world number one Boris Becker has revealed the name of Novak Djokovic’s toughest competitor at the Australian Open 2020. The Serbian tennis star will defend his men’s singles title at the first Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne.

The 52-year-old, who has worked as Djokovic’s coach from 2013 to 2016, in an article for Daily Mail has picked the current world number one Rafael Nadal as the toughest competitor for the 32-year-old at the first Grand Slam of the year.

Nadal gives inspirational pep talk to young tennis players in Australia

“I still see his biggest threat this fortnight as Rafael Nadal,” wrote Becker. “He looked to me to be playing near his best level in the team event earlier this month. One factor could be that both of them have had almost non-existent off-seasons, due to the late finish of the Davis Cup. It seems to me that Rafa handled this by effectively taking his long break in October, the month during which he skipped Asian tournaments and got married.”

Nadal unconcerned about air quality ahead of Australian Open

He added: “That has worked well for him so far. He is so experienced at building himself up to play his highest level just when he needs to, and the same can normally be said of Novak. They have learned over the years how to bring themselves to the boil at the big events, which is why I would not be at all surprised to see them contesting the final.”