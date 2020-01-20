Rafael Nadal is all set for the Australian Open 2020 which begins on Monday, but his first match is not until Tuesday when he will face off against Hugo Dellien in the first round.

The reigning World No.1 has some potentially easy draws moving forward in the tournament, but only up until the fourth round, where he could face local star Nick Kyrgios if all goes as per plan.

And Nadal himself has admitted that he is aware as to how dangerous the Aussie star could be.

“Everybody knows who [Nick]Kyrgios is. Everybody knows how big his talent is and how good he is when he wants to play at his best, when he’s able to play at his best,” he said in a press conference ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year.

“His chances are always there. He is one of these players that have chances in every tournament that he plays,” he added further.

33-year-old Nadal has won 19 Grand Slams so far in his career, and a win at the Australian Open could see him draw level with world record-holder Roger Federer in terms of the overall number of Grand Slams won.

“It’s true that I went through some tough situations during all my career,” Nadal went on while speaking at the press conference. “But I was able to always, with probably the positive attitude and with the right people around, to find a way to keep going.”

“(It’s) something that is difficult to imagine for me because of my style of game, as a lot of people said, my career should be a little bit shorter,” he added further, before concluding:

“But here we are. (I’m) happy for that. Even for me is a big surprise to be where I am at my age.”

Quotes via Essentially Sports.