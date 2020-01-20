Former world no.1 reveals why Novak Djokovic can win Australian Open 2020

Former world number one Boris Becker has revealed the reasons which could prove to be pivotal in the success of Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open 2020. The Serbian tennis star will defend his men’s singles title at the first Grand Slam of the year.

The 52-year-old, who won the Australian Open twice in his career in 1991 and 1996, wrote an article for Daily Mail where he suggested that the current world number two has all the tools to claim another victory at the mega event.

“Tennis players are superstitious characters who have a feel for where they are, and in Novak’s case you can tell he is instantly comfortable in Australia,” wrote Becker who also has the experience of coaching Djokovic in the past. “He carries himself a little differently. It stems from him winning his first Grand Slam event here in 2008 and he has gone on to win six more. There are, of course, technical reasons why he sometimes appears almost unbeatable at this tournament, and a lot of that has to do with the hard court surface on which the Australian Open is played.”

He added: “He is an incredible athlete and moves well in any environment, but nowhere does he cover the court better than here in Melbourne. The courts are usually slightly grittier than at the US Open. It seems he comes to Australia and just knows he is going to perform — all those positive memories banked serve you well when things get tight in a match.”

However, Becker also went on to highlight one reason which can stop the 16-time Grand Slam winner from achieving the ultimate glory in Melbourne this year by stating: “I suppose if there is any concern for the defending champion it is that he has already played an unusual amount of high-stress tennis in winning the ATP Cup. It is just possible he may have peaked this month.”

The 32-year-old is the most successful player in the history of the Australian Open in the Open Era where he has managed to claim the title seven times.

Djokovic will face Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff in the first-round tie at the Rod Lever Arena on Monday.