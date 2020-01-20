Former World No.3 and Swiss star hints at retirement ahead of Australian Open 2020

Swiss tennis star Stanislas Wawrinka, who is also a former World No.3 in men’s singles has hinted at retirement ahead of the Australian Open 2020 which begins on Monday.

In a recent interview, Wawrinka said that he knows that he is “close from the end”. However, he also said that he does not intend to hang up his boots until he comes back to the top of his game.

“I feel like I am lucky to still play tennis, to be at this level, to travel the world and see so many places and I want to enjoy the maximum until it is done. I am soon to be 35 so for sure I am closer to the end,” Wawrinka said, before adding:

“I know I am close from the end and it will happen but before that, I will give it everything I still have. It doesn’t scare me. I know it is going to be difficult because I love what I am doing but one day you have to stop.”

“I need to be fully focused on the moment and cannot think too much about the past and about the future,” he then concluded.

The 34-year-old – who is seeded 11th in men’s singles at the Australian Open 2020 – will begin his campaign in the tournament on Tuesday, and will be facing Bosnia and Herzegovina international Damir Dzumhur in the first round.