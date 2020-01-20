Australian Open 2020 organizers explain air quality policy amid bushfire concerns

Australian Open 2020 organizers have released the details of the air quality policy ahead of the start of the mega event. The first Grand Slam of the decade will begin from Monday in Melbourne amidst concerns of players and fans regarding the air quality in the country which is currently suffering from the worst bushfire in their history.

During the qualifying rounds for the Australian Open 2020, players complained about difficulties they faced in breathing which raised concerns whether the mega event will go ahead as per plan.

According to ESPN, the organizers have now released a detailed policy about the air quality which will help in deciding the fate of the competition moving forward.

The report stated that decision regarding whether the match should proceed will depend on an air quality rating which will be determined by analysing concentrations of air pollutants at Melbourne Park.

The play will continue if the air pollution rating is under 97 whereas there will be discussions held between the authorities if the ratings are between 97 and 200.

However, a rating of above 200 is termed unhealthy and it will give the match officials an authority to suspend the match immediately or suspend it after an even number of games in a set are played.

Match referee will also have the authority to decide upon his or her discretion to ‘suspend, maintain or resume match of play’ taking the advice of the onsite medical staff.