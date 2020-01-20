Australian Open 2020: Top seed Ashleigh Barty opens up on being named favourite to win title

Ashleigh Barty, who is World No.1 tennis player in women’s singles at moment, is also the top seed at the Australian Open 2020 and has been named the favourite to win the title on her home soil.

It was only on Saturday that she won the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament, and if nothing else, the win cemented her place as one of the top contenders for the first Grand Slam of the year that begins at Melbourne on Monday.

Ashleigh Barty – Australian Open 2020 Profile

Ahead of the competition, Barty herself opened up on being named the favourite to win the title, while also revealing what she felt about her own chances in the tournament.

She began by indicating that she has abstained from all the headlines from media and just focusing on herself.

“My face is everywhere a little bit, isn’t it? I’m a bit sick of it, to be honest,” Barty laughed, before adding further:

‘It’s a dream to win a Grand Slam” – relaxed Barty looks ahead to Australian Open

“There’s no extra pressure. I don’t read the papers. I don’t kind of look into any more than I need to. I’m here with my team trying to do the best that we can.”

“It’s amazing to have so much support and so much love from the Australian public. I’ve really felt that in an exceptional way over the last 12 months. It’s been incredible,” she explained.

Ashleigh Barty cruises through to Adelaide semis

“Regardless of whether I won the title or not last week, I feel like I’m well-prepared. I’m happy, I’m healthy. I’m coming into the first Grand Slam of the year with a smile on my face. That’s all I can ask of myself. Really special to be able to have won a title last week, my first on Australian soil. Third time lucky is a charm as well,” the 23-year-old concluded.

Quotes via Essentially Sports.