WATCH: Roger Federer caught wrestling with his fitness coach at Australian Open 2020

ATP have shared a video of tennis great Roger Federer enjoying at his teammate’s expense at the Australian Open 2020. The video shows the 38-year-old fooling around with his fitness coach Pierre Paganini.

Federer can be seen waiting for Paganini in the video before jokingly holding him by the neck. Watch the video which was uploaded by ATP’s official Twitter handle right here!

Stop it, @rogerfederer 🤣 This is the six-time #AusOpen champion playing a bit of hide & seek with his team 😅 🎥: @Eurosport_UK pic.twitter.com/jZs1A8oubt — ATP Tour (@atptour) January 19, 2020

The Swiss tennis great is set to start his Australian Open 2020 campaign against Unite States of America’s Steve Johnson and he recently opened up on the prospect of facing the 30-year-old recently.

“It’s a tricky situation right now, playing somebody who has just played a lot this week. He’s ready to go. He’s match-ready and I’m not,” Federer said as per ATP.

“I got to really make sure I get out of the gates quick. Practice has been going well. Had plenty of time to pace myself and do all the things I had to do to get ready. I hope it’s enough. I know it’s a super long road to victory. That’s why I got to take it one match at a time. My expectations are quite low.

“I’m excited to play Steve. He’s a good guy. I think with his old-school playing – big forehand, slice backhand, good serve – I think it’s going to be a nice match for me,” he added.