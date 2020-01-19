Novak Djokovic claims rivalry with Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal has kept him going ‘at this age’

Serbia’s tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has claimed that his rivalry with both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal has kept him motivated to keep going even at 32 years of age. Djokovic enters the upcoming Australian Open 2020 as the favourite and starts his campaign on Monday, 20th January against Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff.

The 16-time Grand Slam winner stated that all three of them have kept each other motivated to stay consistent and improve at every step. He added that he is grateful to be in the same era as Federer and Nadal.

“[My rivalry] with Roger and Rafa… is one of the motivations for me to still keep going at this age,” Djokovic said as per ATP. “The three of us have inspired each other throughout our rivalries and careers to be better, to understand how we can overcome obstacles in the matchups.

“I am more grateful today to be in the same era with these two guys than I was probably 10, 15 years ago (smiling). I think that definitely rivalries with them made me very, very strong, very resilient, and also very motivated that I am still today.

“Roger has talked about this as well, Rafa as well, that age is just a number. It’s not just a cliché, but it’s really something that I feel like the three of us have in common. It’s really the way we approach career and our everyday life.

“I think we found a way, a formula, to balance private-professional life so we are able to kind of excel in tennis and still be able to compete at the highest level after many years, still be motivated, still be mentally fresh and, of course, physically prepared and fit to compete in best-of-five sets with young players that are coming up. They’re obviously very hungry to reach the great heights and fight for the biggest trophies in sport.”

Whether Djokovic manages to add a 17th Grand Slam to his kitty remains to be seen.