Novak Djokovic splits with coaching team member hours before Australian Open encounter

World number two Novak Djokovic has made a significant change to his coaching team on the eve of the Australian Open 2020. The Serbian tennis star will be defending his title at the first Grand Slam of the year which will begin from Monday in Melbourne.

But surprisingly, just a day before the start of the mega event, Djokovic has ended his association with strategy analyst Craig O’Shannessy with whom he has worked since 2017.

O’Shannessy announced the decision on his personal Twitter account where he stated: “It’s been a brilliant three years working with Novak, winning four Slams & dominating the game as world No 1.We are moving in different directions in 2020. Massive love to #nolefam – you guys rock!”

During their time working together, Djokovic went on to win three Grand Slam titles—Australian Open 2018, 2019 and US Open 2018.

However, Djokovic will continue to have the services of coach Marian Vajda during the Australian Open but it is not sure whether he will look for major changes in the months to come.

Despite changes in his support staff, Djokovic—who has won the most number of Australian Open titles in his career—will still start the tournament as a firm favourite to lift the title once again come February 2, 2020.