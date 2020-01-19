Rafael Nadal reveals secret behind his long career ahead of Australian Open 2020

Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal has revealed the secret behind his consistency and what has kept him going despite facing multiple injury issues throughout his career. The current world number one is set to start his Australian Open 2020 campaign on 21st January and has the opportunity to equal Roger Federer’s record Grand Slam tally of 20 titles.

Even at the age of 33, Nadal is one of the favourites to win the year’s first Grand Slam alongside the likes of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. Talking to the media ahead of his AO 2020 first-round encounter vs Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien, Nadal claimed that it is the love and passion for tennis that has kept him going even after all these years.

“No secret at all,” he said as per ATP. “There is only about passion, about love for the game, and being able to stay positive in the tough moments.”

“It’s true that I went through some tough situations during all my career. But I was able to always, with probably the positive attitude and with the right people around, they were key, I was able to find a way to keep going.

“For my style of game, as a lot of people said, my career should be little bit shorter. But here we are. Happy for that. Even for me, it is a big surprise to be where I am at my age. Happy for everything. Just enjoying the situation.”

