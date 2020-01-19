Former World No.1 reveals who will break Roger Federer’s all-time Grand Slam record

Former World No.1 and 7-time Grand Slam winner John McEnroe has revealed that although he expects Rafael Nadal to overtake Roger Federer’s all-time Grand Slam wins’ tally later this year, it would be Novak Djokovic who will eventually end up owning the record.

Ahead of the Australian Open 2020, which is the first major event of the season, Federer stands at the top of the list with 20 Grand Slam wins. He is closely followed by Nadal with 19 wins and Djokovic who has won 16 Grand Slams till date.

“At the end of the year, it is easy to pick Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal to have the most Majors, but on the long-term run, I would have to go with Novak Djokovic,” McEnroe said in a recent interview.

“If he stays healthy over the next couple of years, you could see Novak [Djokovic] winning a couple each year; he will be there, and then you have to wonder whether Roger could win another one and whether or not anyone will ever beat Rafa at the French [Open],” he added further, before concluding:

“You would think, after what we have been watching in the last couple of years, that Rafael Nadal is going to win another French Open crown, at least one, and pull off something else as well to move past Roger Federer, maybe already in 2020 if he stays healthy.”

Quotes via Tennis World USA.