Italian star recognized as ‘Most Improved Player’ at the 2019 ATP awards ahead of Australian Open

Italy international Matteo Berrettini was officially honoured as the ‘Most Improved Player of the Year’ at the 2019 ATP Awards on Saturday, ahead of the upcoming Australian Open 2020 set to be held in Melbourne.

2018 was Berrettini’s first full year on the ATP Tour, and he compiled a 19-19 win-loss record as he also reached a ranking high of World No.52. He capped off 2018 on a high by winning the Gstaad title, thereby setting the perfect platform to improve further – which is exactly what he did in 2019.

In 2019, the 23-year-old finished with 43 match wins, a career-high World No.8 ranking and two more titles. Berrettini also made his debut at the season-ending ATP Finals in London, later in the same year.

“Last year, they knew me, but not that much. Now they are studying my strokes, my plays, so it’s going to be tougher. Everybody would like to beat me because I’m Top 10,” he said in an interview from last week, as quoted by ATPTour.com.

“I have to enjoy like I did this year, put in work and still improve… I hope I’m going to enjoy next season,” he added further.

Berrettini will now kick off his season at the Australian Open 2020 which is all set to begin on January 20. His first-round opponent the Australian wild-card entry Andrew Harris, and the match will begin at 11:00 am local time.