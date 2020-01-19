Australian Open 2020: Nick Kyrgios responds to Alexander Zverev’s criticism

Ahead of the upcoming Australian Open 2020, Australia’s local star Nick Kyrgios has dismissed the criticism he faced from Alexander Zverev, after the latter said that he was a step behind some of his main rivals when it came to challenging for Grand Slam titles.

“There’s a lot of young guys that are right now, no offence, just better than him [Kyrgios],” Zverev was quoted as saying by the West in a recent interview.

“This is not a three-set match where you can win in an hour-and-20 (minutes) and get off the court. To beat the best, you have to play at your best for a longer period of time,” he had added further.

And on Saturday, Kyrgios reacted to the German’s comments on him.

“I’m not going to entertain that too much. With everything going on, that’s the least of my worries,” he said, after playing a remarkable role in raising funds for Australia’s bushfire victims ahead of the Australian Open.

“He’s a great player. I’m not quite sure where those comments come from. I’m sure he didn’t mean them in a bad way. But if he did, then I’m sorry for whatever I’ve done to you,” the 24-year-old added further.

Incidentally, Zverev has faced Kyrgios seven times during his relatively short career so far, but it is the Australian who has a better record between the both of them, with four wins.

Quotes via The Hindu.