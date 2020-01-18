Australian Open 2020: Nick Kyrgios playing for ‘lot more’ than himself

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has said that he is playing for a lot more than himself ahead of the Australian Open 2020. The continent is currently battling with widespread bushfires and Kyrgios, who has been actively lending support to relief works, believes that playing for a bigger cause has helped his game and that he is getting the best out of himself because of it.

Nick Kyrgios – Australian Open 2020 Profile

Kyrgios is set to start his Australian Open 2020 campaign against Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego on Tuesday. The 24-year-old also opened up on the support he has received from the fans at Melbourne Park recently.

“It is not easy to just completely switch your concentration [to] the Australian Open… When you put it in perspective of what is actually going on… I have to find the balance. I have to go out there and try to get the best out of my game,” said Kyrgios as reported by ATP official website.

“But I think when I’m playing, at the moment, I’m playing for a lot more than myself. I feel like I’m getting the best out of myself with that,” he added.

“Every time I play here, I’m well-supported. All my practices are pretty full. I think people are excited to see me. I guess with everything going on, the other stuff outside tennis, maybe that’s more what they support rather than my tennis itself. Everything I’m doing is just because I care.”

