5 underdogs who can surprise at Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 is now a couple of days away and fans will be eager to watch the very best in the world showcasing their talent in very tough conditions. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Japan’s Naomi Osaka will be defending their men’s and women’s singles titles at the mega event.

Just like every year, some usual suspects are labelled as the favourites to lift the title at the end of the campaign.

However, there are always players who can spring a few surprises and become the reason of a downfall for some of the heavyweights.

Therefore, we are bringing you a list of five of those players who has what it takes to challenge the big names at the first Grand Slam of the decade.

Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev is one of the most highly-rated young tennis stars in the world. The 23-year-old will be entering the Australian Open 2020 as an underdog who has all the tools to upset any of the ‘Big Three’ on a given day. Medvedev’s broke on to the scene after an impressive outing at the US Open 2019 where he finished as the runners up in a breathtaking final against Rafael Nadal. The current world number four—who is yet to win a Grand Slam in his relatively short career—faced an exit from the fourth round of the Australian Open in 2019 which is also his before performance in the competition till date. Medvedev will face America’s Frances Tiafoe in the opening round at the Australian Open 2020.

Sofia Kenin (United States)

United States’ Sofia Kenin can very-well prove to be a surprise package in the upcoming Australian Open 2020. The 21-year-old has already won seven titles after turning pro in 2017 and has an impressive record of 191 wins in women’s singles category out of 303 matches. However, Kenin has a pretty average record at the Grand Slams where she has not been able to cement a spot in the quarter-finals stage yet. At the Australian Open, the current world number 15’s best outing was in 2019 when she faced an exit in the second round. Kenin’s first-round opponent this time around is going to be Italy’s Martina Trevisan.

Dominic Thiem (Austria)

Austria’s Dominic Thiem is now a renowned face in the world of tennis. The 26-year-old has won 16 men’s singles titles in his career. The current world number five is a two-time finalist at the French Open where on both occasions, he ended up as a runner-up after facing defeats against current world number one Rafael Nadal. However, at the Australian Open, Thiem has an average record where his best outing came in the years 2017 and 2018 where on both occasions he faced a fourth-round exit. This year, Thiem will open his campaign against France’s Adrian Mannarino.

Dayana Yastremska (Ukraine)

Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska is a very highly-rated player in the world. The 19-year-old will be eager to start 2020 in an impressive manner after having a great 2019 where she went on to win two WTA titles. Australian Open 2020 will be Yastremska’s second outing at the mega event as in 2019, she suffered a third-round exit. This time around, the current world number 22’s opponent in the first-round is Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas is one of the most in-form young players to enter the Australian Open 2020. The 21-year-old went on to win the last major title of the year—2019 ATP Finals—after beating Austria’s Dominic Thiem with a score of 6-7, 6-2 and 7-6 in November last year. The 21-year-old has an impressive record at the Australian Open where he was the semi-finalist in the year 2019 and lost to Rafael Nadal in straight sets. This time around, Tsitsipas’ opening-round opponent in Melbourne will be Italy’s Salvatore Caruso.