Novak Djokovic reveals three players who can give ‘Big Three’ tough time at Australian Open 2020

World number two Novak Djokovic has revealed the name of three players who can give a tough time to the ‘Big Three’ at the upcoming Australian Open 2020. Serbia’s tennis star will be defending his men’s single title at the mega event which will start in Melbourne from Monday.

The 32-year-old has dominated the world of tennis alongside Swiss star Roger Federer and current world number one Rafael Nadal over the last decade.

Daniil Medvedev – Australian Open 2020 Profile

However, Djokovic now believes that the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas are knocking at the door and are ready to compete with the very best in the near future.

“Daniil is playing great tennis,” said Djokovic as quoted by Tennis 365. “He played a close five-setter against Nadal in the US Open final last year. It was very impressive. Those are the signals, signs that you want to see in the champion’s mind of one player. He’s definitely in that small group of players that are getting closer and narrowing the gap to the Grand Slam title.”

‘Big 3 have evolved game’ – Djokovic at Australian Open Draw

He added: “Alongside him, I would say is Dominic Thiem, who has been around and knocking on the door. A couple of Roland Garros finals against Rafa, also close matches. Tsitsipas has won a big title at the [Nitto ATP] Finals a few months ago, so I think tennis is in good hands.”