Australian Open 2020: Rafael Nadal passes verdict on organizers amid bushfire crisis

On Saturday, World No.1 and 19-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal revealed that he was convinced by officials after he questioned them on the air quality at the upcoming Australian Open 2020.

“I don’t have concerns because I am just one more player. When the issues were there a couple of days ago in qualifying, when I heard the players having issues, asking questions, me like a player, the only thing I can do is go to the tournament director office, ask what’s going on, because I have been practising those days, too,” Nadal said in a press conference.

“I really received, for me – that doesn’t mean for everyone it should be the same – but for me, I received an answer that convinced me. They told me that they have the right specialists here analysing and monitoring every four minutes the air.”

“There are parameters, that with some parameters we don’t play … [if it] is over 200, we don’t play, under 200 we normally play. What I received on the answer is on the ‘Olympic rule’ is until 300 you can keep competing.”

“So when I received an answer like this, when I received an answer that the most important committee in the world of sport, like the Olympic Committee, allowed the people to compete until 300, and we are going until 200, I really cannot believe that the most important committee in the world wants bad health for the competitors,” he explained further, before concluding:

“So that answer convinced me. I am here to play. Hopefully the situation doesn’t come back to the negative numbers.”

Quotes via Sporting News.