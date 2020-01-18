Ahead of the Australian Open 2020, former World No.1 and 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer attended a press conference on Saturday, but the event was dominated by questions on the raging Australian bushfire and concerns on the air quality and the rising smoke.

This led Federer to take a cheeky swipe at the journalists present, as he attempted to bring their attention back to the actual competition which is all set to begin in three days.

“I’m playing Steve Johnson for those who care. That’s why I’m in Australia,” he said, with a wry smile.

An English reporter then pressed for one more question to be fielded about the upcoming first-round match, when Federer joked further.

“I’m not in the mood now. You’ve had enough time,” he said, before adding:

“I’m happy to be back in Australia. I’m happy to be playing here, of course, I love it.”

And the 38-year-old also revealed that he is comfortable as the authorities know how to keep their players safe.

“I don’t worry. From what we were told yesterday in the player meeting, the Olympic Games and other competitions have the numbers set at 300,” he said, before concluding:

“Ours is set at 200. From that standpoint, I think we’re moving in a very safe range. We’re not here for six months straight at over 200, 300, you know. That’s when maybe the effects really become bad.”

