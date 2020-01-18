Defending champion Naomi Osaka reveals what has changed since winning Australian Open 2019

Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka has revealed what is going to be different this time around compared to her triumph in the 2019 edition. The current world number three emerged as a surprise winner in Melbourne last year where she defeated the Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitová in the final with a score of 7-6, 5-7 and 6-4.

Osaka, while talking to the media on Saturday as per AFP, revealed that she now feels like a more ‘seasoned’ player compared to the last time around when she was too young to understand what it means to be winning at the top level.

“Last year I feel like I was young,” said the Japanese. “I was just this young kid that was going out. My goal was to win and I wasn’t going to let anything stop me. I feel like now I appreciate more every single win because I know what it took to get it. Of course I want to win every match and I want to go out there and do that. That’s what I’m here for. I think maybe last year I was a little bit more fearless.”

The 22-year-old also expressed her difficulties in the previous year in dealing with the fame she received following her triumph in Melbourne.

“Honestly, last year was the toughest year of my life,” she said. “I would hope it gets better. I guess just before everything (success), if I lost, it wouldn’t be an (news) article. Now if I lose, like, there’s news. It was tough adjusting to that.”