Australian Open 2020: Roger Federer reveals why facing Steve Johnson in the first round is ‘a tricky situation’

With the Australian Open 2020 all set to begin in just three more days, former World No.1 and 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer has opened up on his first-round opponent Steve Johnson, saying that facing the US star might be “a tricky situation”.

“It’s a tricky situation right now, playing somebody who has just played a lot this week. He [Steve Johnson] is ready to go. He’s match-ready and I’m not,” Federer said while speaking about Johnson, who had gone 7-1 on the ATP Challenger Tour during the past two weeks, a run that includes his Bendigo Challenger title from last Saturday.

“I got to really make sure I get out of the gates quick. Practice has been going well. Had plenty of time to pace myself and do all the things I had to do to get ready. I hope it’s enough,” Federer said.

“I know it’s a super long road to victory. That’s why I got to take it one match at a time. My expectations are quite low,” he added further before concluding:

“I’m excited to play Steve. He’s a good guy. I think with his old-school playing – big forehand, slice backhand, good serve – I think it’s going to be a nice match for me.”

Quotes via ATPTour.com.

