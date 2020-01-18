With the Australian Open 2020 all set to begin in just three more days, former World No.1 and 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer has opened up on his first-round opponent Steve Johnson, saying that facing the US star might be “a tricky situation”.

“It’s a tricky situation right now, playing somebody who has just played a lot this week. He [Steve Johnson] is ready to go. He’s match-ready and I’m not,” Federer said while speaking about Johnson, who had gone 7-1 on the ATP Challenger Tour during the past two weeks, a run that includes his Bendigo Challenger title from last Saturday.

“I got to really make sure I get out of the gates quick. Practice has been going well. Had plenty of time to pace myself and do all the things I had to do to get ready. I hope it’s enough,” Federer said.

“I know it’s a super long road to victory. That’s why I got to take it one match at a time. My expectations are quite low,” he added further before concluding:

“I’m excited to play Steve. He’s a good guy. I think with his old-school playing – big forehand, slice backhand, good serve – I think it’s going to be a nice match for me.”

Quotes via ATPTour.com.