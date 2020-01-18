Former Australian Open winner picks favourites for men’s single title

Former world number seven Thomas Johansson has picked defending champion Novak Djokovic and current world number one Rafael Nadal as the favourites to win the Australian Open 2020. The first Grand Slam of the year will begin in Melbourne from Monday where players from all over the world will compete to claim the ultimate glory.

Djokovic will be defending his men’s singles title and will be hoping to add another one to his trophy-cabinet whereas Nadal will be eyeing to equal Swiss star Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles with a win Down Under.

Johansson, who won the Australian Open back in 2002 which was his only Grand Slam title in his 15-year long career, backed the current two best players in the world as the favourite for the title ahead of all the other players.

“Absolutely he [Djokovic] is the favorite,” said the 44-year-old while talking to Sport Klub cited by Tennis World USA. “I think he and Rafa are the main contenders for the title but there are players who could make it tough for them.”

Djokovic is the most successful player in the history of the competition with seven titles under his belt whereas Nadal has only won the Australian Open once which was back in 2009.